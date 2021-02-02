VICTORIA -- Heavy rainfall has prompted the CRD (Capital Regional District) to issue a wastewater discharge notice in the Oak Bay area Tuesday.

The CRD says that “heavy rain caused a combined stormwater and wastewater overflow” on Monday night.

Islanders are being warned not to enter the waters along Rutland Road in Oak Bay until the wastewater discharge notice is lifted.

Island Health and the CRD say that warning signs will be posted on beaches that are under the discharge notice.

The notice will remain in effect until enterococci levels are below the CRD’s 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.

Further information on CRD alerts can be found here.