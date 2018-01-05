

CTV Vancouver Island





A foot-passenger ferry interconnecting Sidney and the Southern Gulf Islands may soon be launched as a pilot project, according to the Capital Regional District.

The CRD is requesting proposals for a service focused on island hoppers who want to easily travel between Sidney and the five Southern Gulf Islands: Salt Spring, South Pender, Maybe, Saturna and Galiano.

The service would run separately from BC Ferries, which only offers a few sailings per day that travel from Swartz Bay stopping at each individual island, making direct connections difficult.

Wayne McIntyre, a CRD Director for Salt Spring Island, said the idea stemmed from an event the islands hosted called the Tour De Isle, which used boats to shuttle passengers between the islands.

He said a boat leaving the Fernwood dock on Salt Spring could travel to Galiano in under 10 minutes – in stark contrast to the time it could take on BC Ferries routes.

"On a ferry you'd have to get down to Fulford Harbour, and then you'd have to go up to Swartz Bay and then whatever you could make as far as a connection goes," said McIntyre. "It would take many hours to get there."

He said a passenger ferry service would benefit not only residents and tourists, but emergency situations as well, and it would supplement, not replace existing BC Ferries service.

"Everything from potential medical reasons, to doing business or visiting people, or just really seeing the other islands and enjoying their beauty," he said.

But some like Reg Kirkham, who has owned and operated a water taxi service between the islands for the last two decades, predicts a major obstacle.

Kirkham charges a minimum $300 for a two-person trip to Pender Island from Sidney, and he says the only way the CRD's plan will work is if it heavily subsidizes it.

"Are there that many people travelling who don't take their vehicles?" he asked. "A lot of the islands are difficult to get around on without a vehicle."

BC Ferries has also looked at the idea but doesn't see a business case for a passenger-only ferry yet.

"BC Ferries doesn't have any interest in providing this service at this time because we do have plenty of room on our vehicular service," said company spokeswoman Deborah Marshall.

The CRD is still willing to explore the potential of such a service, issuing a request for proposals to a private company.

If it proceeds, it would likely offer up a pilot service between two islands that could be expanded on if ridership warrants it.