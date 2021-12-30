CRD, Nanaimo cancel recycling pickup due to snow

Poor driving conditions on Vancouver Island means residents in some communities should hold onto their recycling and garbage Thursday.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) has postponed recycling pickup Thursday after centimetres of snow fell overnight.

The CRD asks that residents hold onto their recycling until their next scheduled pickup date.

Meanwhile, the City of Nanaimo has postponed both recycling and garbage pickup Thursday due to unsafe road conditions.

Curbside service will be rescheduled to this weekend, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, weather permitting.

Nanaimo residents affected by the delay are asked to leave their garbage and recycling at the curb by 7:30 a.m. each morning during this period. If it is not collected by 9 p.m., bring bins back inside and place them outside again in the morning until they are collected.

Community members are encouraged to download the ReCollect app for automatic updates on curbside pickup services in Nanaimo, says the municipality.

Nanaimo saw some of the heaviest snowfall on the island this week. On Wednesday, Canada Post also announced that it was suspending mail service in Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Gabriola Island until it is "deemed safe" to restart.

Service was still suspended as of Thursday morning.