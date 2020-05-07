VICTORIA -- The Capital Regional District (CRD) issued a wastewater discharge notice for the Clover Point Park area Thursday.

The CRD says that an “unplanned wastewater discharge” at the Clover Point Pump Station Thursday morning prompted the warning.

Residents and pet owners are advised not to enter the waters off Clover Point Park, between Cook Street and Hollywood Place, as the wastewater “may pose a health risk.”

The CRD says that the discharge notice was issued in consultation with Island Health as a precaution. The amount of wastewater discharged is considered to be small and the warning could be lifted as early as Friday.

Until then, advisory signs will be placed along shorelines near Clover Point Park.

Construction at the Clover Point Pump Station is currently underway as part of the CRD’s Wastewater Treatment Project.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the project was expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Once completed, the Wastewater Treatment Project will provide tertiary treatment for wastewater from seven municipalities on the South Island, including Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay, View Royal, Langford and Colwood and the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations.