

CTV Vancouver Island





Styrofoam cups and take-out containers are one step closer to being on the most-wanted list in Greater Victoria.

The Capital Regional District's Parks Committee voted Wednesday in favour of a motion to explore a ban on single-use Styrofoam waste.

The motion was brought forward by Saanich councillor and CRD board member Ned Taylor and supported by Gary Holman and Rebecca Mersereau. The committee passed it unanimously.

The catch is that the CRD cannot enforce a ban on things like packaging throughout the entire region. CRD officials like Taylor hope that if they craft an official bylaw, municipalities will snap it up.

"There's a few reasons that I thought it would be best to bring this forward at the regional district level," said Taylor. "One of the reasons is because this would allow representatives from all jurisdictions within the region to be able to deliberate the details of the bylaw."

The result would be one consistent bylaw that could be used throughout the CRD.

"I know that particularly businesses are asking for that consistency," said Taylor.

The motion will now go to a vote at the next CRD board meeting in August.