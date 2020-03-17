VICTORIA -- The Capital Regional District (CRD) has closed recreation centres across the region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The facilities include Panorama Recreation Centre – including Greenglade Community Centre – and centres run by the Sooke Electoral Area Parks and Recreation Commission (SEAPARC) and Salt Spring Island Parks and Recreation Commission (PARC).

“We recognize many families and individuals rely on our recreation programs and services, and we ask for your patience while we continue to determine next steps as the situation develops,” said the CRD.

While the recreation centres are closed indefinitely, the CRD says that limited services will still be available.

Day camps will continue to run until 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, unless provincial health authorities say otherwise.

Meanwhile, the DeMamiel Creek Golf Course, operated by SEAPARC, will still begin its scheduled season in April 2020, unless directed otherwise.

The CRD notes that child-minding services are not running at any of its recreation centres at this time, and that families are encouraged to arrange alternative childcare should the remaining scheduled day camps be cancelled.

Anyone who was registered for activities at the closed recreation centres will automatically be given credit and do not need to contact the facilities for reimbursement. Membership passes will also be extended during this time.

The latest information on the CRD’s response to COVID-19 can be found on the district’s website online here.

Meanwhile, other jurisdictions in the Vancouver Island area have also closed down public facilities, including Victoria, Langford and Nanaimo.