CRD cancels recycling pick up due to snow

The Capital Regional District is notifying residents that curbside recycling pick up has been cancelled Tuesday due to winter conditions.

The CRD decided to postpone the recycling service until each community's next scheduled collection day because of weather and icy road conditions.

The Capital Regional District is asking residents to hold on to their recycling, noting "there is no limit on how much recycling can be placed at the curb."

The CRD adds that recycling can be dropped off at depots for free. A list of depot locations can be found on the CRD website.

"The CRD would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience."