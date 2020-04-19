VANCOUVER -- For the second time in less than a week, a crash in the Nanaimo area has sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nanaimo RCMP say the most recent crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Morden and Waring roads in South Wellington.

A 20-year-old driver in a Honda Civic was attempting to make a u-turn on Morden Road when the collision occurred, according to police. A 28-year-old motorcyclist who was travelling west on Morden Road collided with the Civic's passenger side, leaving the rider with life-threatening injuries. That rider was airlifted to hospital in Victoria, police said.

Two other motorcyclists were involved in the incident. One, a 30-year-old, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Nanaimo. The third, age 46, had only minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, police said.

The driver of the Civic and his passenger were not injured. Police said they remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Saturday's crash comes after a similar incident on Monday that left motorcyclist Nathaniel Olson with life-threatening injuries.

That collision happened on Hammond Bay Road. Olson was struck by a vehicle making a left turn in front of him, and his family says he would have died if not for the help he received from an off-duty nurse who stopped at the scene.

He too was airlifted to hospital in Victoria, where doctors ultimately had to amputate his leg. A GoFundMe campaign and a Facebook group have been set up to help with his recovery.

Nanaimo RCMP said they have ruled out alcohol and drugs as factors in Saturday's crash. They have also seized all of the vehicles involved for mechanical inspections.

Police reminded the public to check blind spots and use turn signals, drive sober and maintain a safe following distance.

“May is Motorcycle Safety Month and this is a tragic reminder that everyone plays a part in keeping our streets and highways safe,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.