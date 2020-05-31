VANCOUVER -- One person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Metchosin Sunday morning.

Video from the scene on Happy Valley Road near Winter Road showed a white pickup truck upside down in a creek off the road.

Police at the scene said one person was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was lucky not to suffer serious injuries. They were taken to hospital.

Happy Valley Road was closed for more than an hour as a result of the crash, but has since reopened.

Police are still investigating the cause.