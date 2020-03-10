VICTORIA -- A single-vehicle crash nearly toppled a Telus utility pole and snarled traffic along Wilkinson Road early Tuesday.

According to Saanich police, the crash occurred at roughly 5:15 a.m. in the 4200-block of Wilkinson Road, near the entrance of the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle, an SUC, went off road and struck the Telus utility pole before continuing forward and striking a tree, where it came to a stop.

"The driver does not appear to have suffered serious injuries and no other persons were harmed during the crash," said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, Saanich police.

Following the crash, the road was shut down for several hours before reopening to single lane alternating traffic.

Telus crews attended the downed pole to make repairs to the structure and wires.