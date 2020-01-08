Crash involving 2 commercial trucks blocks downtown Victoria streets
CTV Vancouver Island Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:04AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 1:56PM PST
The collision occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday: Jan. 8, 2020 (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- A crash involving two large commercial trucks has stalled traffic in downtown Victoria.
The collision occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road.
The crash has brought traffic in the area down to a standstill, and commuters are advised to detour around the area.
Witnesses at the scene say that the collision appeared to be minor.
