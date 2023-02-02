Crash closes part of Trans-Canada Highway near Victoria

Southbound highway traffic was being diverted onto Tillicum Road on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (CTV News) Southbound highway traffic was being diverted onto Tillicum Road on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario