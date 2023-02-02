Crash closes part of Trans-Canada Highway near Victoria

A collision closed a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway to southbound traffic heading into Victoria on Thursday.

Saanich police say officers are investigating the crash near the intersection of the highway with Tillicum Road.

Southbound highway traffic was being diverted onto Tillicum Road at 11 a.m.

"It is unknown at this time for how long southbound traffic will be closed," Saanich police said in a brief statement.

The department did not say whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.