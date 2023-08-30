Cowichan Valley teacher suspended after student breaks shoulder blade

A high-school gym teacher in the Cowichan Valley will have his teaching certificate suspended for four days after one of his students broke their shoulder blade while playing a game last year.

A consent resolution agreement published Tuesday by the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation says Shannon Steininger was teaching a Grade 8/9 class in June 2022 when the injury occurred.

His students were playing a game they created together as part of a year-end class assignment. The game they devised was a combination of ultimate frisbee and touch football that allowed students to tackle each other, according to the disciplinary agreement.

The students played the game in front of the teacher for the first time on June 6. The students were told not to play rough, but some did so regardless, prompting Steininger to shut down the activity.

The class played the game again two days later and were warned three times the game was getting too rough. The game was stopped due to safety concerns but not before one student's shirt was ripped.

Another teacher told Steininger the game was not safe to play and the rules needed to be changed, the consent resolution agreement says.

Finally, on June 10, the students were playing the game a third time with students from another class at a nearby park.

Steininger and a teacher on call were present with the students as the level of physical contact escalated, causing the on-call teacher and another adult to ask Steininger to intervene as the game was getting too rough. Steininger told the students the game would be stopped if they continued to physically tackle each other.

Once the game continued, one student grabbed another student around the knees, lifting them into the air and dropping them onto the ground, fracturing their shoulder blade.

Steininger was suspended for one day without pay by the Cowichan Valley School District on July 4.

He served the suspension on Sept. 14 and was also issued a letter of discipline.

Two weeks later, the district made a report to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, who ultimately proposed the consent resolution agreement.

As part of the agreement, Steininger admitted to the facts laid out above and acknowledged that his conduct constituted professional misconduct for failing to maintain a safe and positive learning environment for his students.

Steininger's teaching certificate will be suspended for four days from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17.