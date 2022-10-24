Cowichan Valley hobby farmer warns of cougar attacks on livestock

A hobby farmer in Cobble Hill, B.C., has a warning for people living along Telegraph Road. Two of her sheep were killed by a cougar that has recently moved into the area.

Shannon Flynn says on Wednesday night one of her five sheep was killed on her property in the Cowichan Valley.

"We went out Thursday morning and we only had four sheep and one of them was missing," said Flynn.

"We found our one sheep, Lucy, down by the fence. She was missing a leg and partially buried," said the hobby farmer.

Flynn was told by conservation officers that cougars will often attempt to bury their prey and return later to finish the meal.

The following night, the cougar returned and killed another sheep.

Flynn says she had heard of other hobby farmers in the area that have lost livestock this week.

"There was a goat taken just down the road a couple of nights before my girl, and there was another sheep taken last night," said Flynn on Monday.

The hobby farmer doesn’t want to see the cougar destroyed and hopes it will leave the area on its own.

Flynn has since moved her three remaining sheep to a friend's farm in Central Saanich for their protection.

Conservation officers recommend housing your livestock at night if at all possible to protect them from predators.