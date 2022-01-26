COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Victoria, Nanaimo hospitals

Vancouver Island's health authority has declared three new COVID-19 outbreaks, including two outbreaks at hospitals in Nanaimo and Victoria.

Islands Health says nine cases have now been linked to an outbreak at Victoria General Hospital.

The outbreak was identified in a pair of neuromedicine units (6A and 6B) and is believed to be confined to those areas.

"VGH remains a safe place to attend and people should not avoid seeking emergency care, should they need it," Island Health said in a statement Tuesday night.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is also in the midst of an outbreak, with five cases identified at the hospital. The outbreak is limited to the fifth floor.

Island Health says those who need emergency care should not avoid the Nanaimo hospital due to the outbreak.

A second new outbreak in Nanaimo has been identified at the Nanaimo Seniors Village assisted-living centre.

Two COVID-19 cases have been identified in residents. Island Health says the long-term care portion of the facility has not been affected.

The case numbers reported in all three outbreaks have been confirmed through testing or through contact tracing, Island Health said.

OUTBREAKS DECLARED OVER

Three other COVID-19 outbreaks on Vancouver Island are now considered over.

Island Health says the outbreak at Luther Court long-term care home in Victoria resulted in three resident cases and four staff cases before it was contained.

An outbreak at the Sidney All Care long-term care home in Sidney resulted in one resident case, while a nearby outbreak at the Sidney Care Home long-term care home also resulted in a single case. Both outbreaks are now considered over.

"Staff at these sites are to be commended for their excellent work delivering high quality, compassionate care under challenging circumstances," Island Health said. "Outbreak protocols will now be ended at the sites. Enhanced infection prevention and control measures and monitoring of staff and residents for symptoms will continue."