VICTORIA -- An already fast-moving COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria long-term care home is getting worse, according to Island Health.

Late Monday afternoon, the health authority announced two additional cases, bringing the total to 24.

The two new cases were identified in the Salvation Army facility's staff members. Thirteen residents have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“I can see it on my co-workers faces," said dietary aid Kris Anes. "They are going through a lot of stress."

"It's just stressful, honestly," he told CTV News. "It comes out of nowhere. A lot of work to do getting supplies and stuff. We had to go into lockdown."

Island Health says most residents are either feeling no symptoms at all or only minor symptoms.

COVID-19-positive staff members have been asked to self-isolate at home.

The outbreak was first reported on Friday with only three staff members testing positive. Seventeen more cases were reported over the weekend.