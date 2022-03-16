COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Update coming from Health Ministry

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, health officials said no deaths related to COVID-19 had occurred in the province since its last update.

Tuesday's update marked the fourth consecutive day that no one died of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 2,946 COVID-19 deaths, including 227 in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Tuesday, the province confirmed 237 new cases of COVID-19, including 34 in Island Health.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 48 people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, down from 52 reported Monday and 57 confirmed a week prior on March 8.

Two patients were receiving critical care Tuesday, down from three confirmed on Monday and three reported on March 8.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 15, 82 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 14 patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, approximately 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, roughly 56.7 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.