COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Update coming from B.C. Health Ministry

Victoria -

B.C. health officials will provide a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 1:30 p.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at the update, however the pair are not expected to address the latest case numbers, which will be announced in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced 1,438 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., which were recorded over the weekend, including 221 cases identified in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Monday, there were 4,282 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 615 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 518 active cases Monday, including 126 in the South Island, 306 in the Central Island and 86 in the North Island.

Over the weekend, 17 people died of COVID-19 in B.C., including three deaths recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,218 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 100 deaths in the Island Health region.

As of Monday, approximately 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.