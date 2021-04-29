VICTORIA -- B.C.'s top doctor and health minister will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 841 new cases of COVID-19, including 35 that were found on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now recovered 4,603 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 321 of which are currently considered active.

Island Health identified the locations of 269 active cases Wednesday, including 172 in the South Island, 79 in the Central Island and 18 in the North Island.

Twenty-five people are currently in hospital for treatment of the virus in the island region, while seven more are receiving critical care.

On Wednesday health officials announced that five more people had died of COVID-19 in B.C., including one person on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now reported 36 deaths since the pandemic began, while 1,576 people have died across the province.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had administered just over 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 89,725 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.