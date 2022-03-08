COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Latest updates from the Health Ministry

Provincial health officials will provide an update on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Tuesday.

The update is expected in a written statement from the Health Ministry after 3 p.m.

It follows Monday's announcement that 11 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded over the weekend, including one death in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,914 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 222 people in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 63 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 59 reported Friday but down from 64 recorded on Feb. 28.

Three patients were in critical care on Vancouver Island Monday, up from one patient confirmed Friday, but down from four reported on Feb. 28.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 7, 110 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including nine patients in critical care.

NEW CASES AND VACCINATIONS

Approximately 997 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. over the weekend, including 204 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Monday, 90.7 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.5 per cent had received two doses.

Approximately 56.2 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story.