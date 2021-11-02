COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Latest update to come from B.C. Health Ministry

Victoria -

B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and other relevant information on Tuesday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Monday, the health ministry announced that 1,370 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. over the weekend, including 218 cases found in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Monday, there were 4,668 active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 663 active cases located in the Island Health region, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 581 active cases Monday, including 131 in the South Island, 386 in the Central Island and 64 in the North Island.

Over the weekend, 25 people died of COVID-19 in B.C., including five deaths that occurred in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,181 people have died of the illness in British Columbia, including 96 deaths recorded in the Island Health region.

Thirty-nine COVID-19 outbreaks were active at health-care facilities across the province as of Monday, including one on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak is located Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre in Nanaimo, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, another outbreak is active at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre as of Monday.

B.C. reached a milestone in its vaccination efforts Monday. Ninety per cent of eligible people in British Columbia have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.3 per cent have received two doses.

