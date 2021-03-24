VICTORIA -- Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Tuesday’s announcement that 682 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C., including 19 cases on Vancouver Island.

There are currently 273 active cases in the island region, including 13 people in hospital and three in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 217 active cases on Tuesday, including 100 in the South Island, 98 in the Central Island and 19 in the North Island.

Health officials have now administered 557,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across B.C., including 87,168 secondary doses.

Earlier on Tuesday, the province announced it would offer priority access to vaccines for people with severe medical conditions, including transplant recipients and people with various forms of cancer, respiratory and blood illnesses.

Those high-risk British Columbians will be able to register for COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, March 29.

The province estimates that approximately 200,000 people aged 16 and older fall into this priority group, though some have already been vaccinated under the ongoing age-based vaccination program.

The province also amended its orders on outdoor gatherings Tuesday to allow for small, outdoor religious services.

“Worship service organizers must ensure COVID-19 safety plans are in place for all outdoor services and all attendees follow those plans,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The order says worship services can include up to 50 people, as well as more people in vehicles. Those attending in a vehicle must remain inside the vehicle during the service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.