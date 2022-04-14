COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide weekly update

The latest data on new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations will be released by the province in a weekly roundup update on Thursday afternoon.

B.C. transitioned to weekly COVID-19 updates last Thursday, April 7, saying that the cumulative reports would be less resource and work intensive for public health staff.

Last week's update covered data up until April 2. Between March 27 and April 2, the province recorded 193 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 34 that occurred in Island Health.

Eleven pandemic deaths were recorded over the same time period, including three that were reported in Island Health.

However, the province notes that it's changing the way it reports pandemic deaths to now include anyone who died within 30 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

Previously, public health workers would investigate each death before listing the cause as COVID-19.

Now the province is broadening its definition of pandemic deaths, with the intent to review the deaths at a later date based on information from B.C.'s Vital Statistics Agency.

