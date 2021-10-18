COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend cases
Provincial health officials are set to reveal how many new COVID-19 cases and outbreaks were recorded in British Columbia over the weekend.
The update is expected in a written statement from the health ministry late Monday afternoon.
It follows Friday's announcement that 667 new COVID-19 cases were found in B.C. over a 24-hour period, including 59 cases in the Vancouver Island region.
On Friday, there were 5,128 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 572 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
Island Health data identified the locations of 484 active cases Friday, including 204 in the South Island, 226 in the Central Island and 54 in the North Island.
In the Island Health region, 48 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, including 31 people in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Thirteen COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. on Friday. Eleven of the deaths occurred in the Fraser Health region, while two were reported in the Interior Health region.
Since the pandemic began, 2,055 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 80 deaths in the island region.
There are currently 19 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across B.C.
There is one active outbreak on Vancouver Island, located at Tofino General Hospital, where five patients have tested positive for the disease, Island Health said Friday.
LATEST VACCINE TOTALS
As of Friday, 89 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.
Between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13, people who were not vaccinated accounted for 61.7 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C., while partially vaccinated people made up 6.6 per cent and fully vaccinated people accounted for 31.7 per cent of cases.
Meanwhile, between Sept. 30 and Oct. 13, people who were not vaccinated accounted for 71.1 per cent of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, partially vaccinated people numbered 5.2 per cent and fully vaccinated people made up 23.7 per cent.
B.C. has now administered 8,025,356 vaccine doses since the immunization campaign began in December.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
