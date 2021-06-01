VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Monday’s announcement that 708 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the weekend, including 18 cases on Vancouver Island.

The province has now reported 144,289 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,059 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Health officials said 11 people died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 1,703. One victim lived in the Vancouver Island region, where the death toll has reached 41 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 102 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including seven people in hospital and one more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 64 active cases Monday, including 28 in the South Island, 29 in the Central Island and seven in the North Island.

B.C. has now administered 3,250,116 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 179,954 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.