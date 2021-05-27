VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to discuss when British Columbians will receive their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 2 p.m.

The news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement that 250 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C. over the past 24 hours, including nine in the Vancouver Island region.

The Island Health region has now recorded 5,027 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three more people in B.C. have died of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,683.

None of the deaths announced Wednesday were in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 40 people.

There are currently 131 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 11 people in hospital and three more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 96 of the active cases Wednesday, including 28 in the South Island, 39 in the Central Island and 29 in the North Island.

Public health officials have now administered 2,979,951 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 152,010 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.