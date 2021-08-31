VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

The update will follow a news conference Tuesday afternoon, in which officials warned the number of COVID-19 cases recorded daily in British Columbia could approach record levels by late September.

The health ministry identified 142 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend. The new cases were among 1,853 cases found across British Columbia since Friday.

There are now 5,918 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 587 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 523 active cases in the region Monday, including 239 in the South Island, 214 in the Central Island and 70 in the North Island.

There were seven more deaths related to COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, including two in the Island Health region.

The Interior Health region recorded three deaths over the weekend and the Northern health and Fraser Health regions each recorded one death.

Since the pandemic began, 1,814 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 45 in the Vancouver Island region.

Twenty-three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 10 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

More than 15 per cent of British Columbians still have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a teleconference on Monday.

Approximately 84.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.4 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials have administered 7,453,107 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.