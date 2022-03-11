COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update as mandates ease

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The update is expected as a written statement after 3 p.m., and comes the same day that the province is lifting its indoor mask mandate for almost all public spaces.

At a live briefing Thursday, health officials also announced that the province's vaccine passport system will end on April 8, and that changes to pandemic guidelines for school and daycares will come into effect once students return from spring break.

On Thursday, health officials reported four more COVID-19 deaths in B.C., including three in Fraser Health and one in Interior Health.

The update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,932, including 227 in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 336 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday, including 53 new cases in Island Health.

As of Thursday, 56 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, up from 53 reported Wednesday but down from 58 recorded a week prior on March 3.

Four patients were receiving intensive care Thursday, the same total reported Wednesday and up from three confirmed on March 3.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 10, 87 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.6 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, approximately 58.3 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.