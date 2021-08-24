VICTORIA -- Health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

The update is expected to come in a written news release after 2 p.m., followed by a release from the Island Health region.

On Tuesday morning, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will join B.C.’s education minister to announce new safety measures for students returning to classes in September.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the news conference LIVE @ 9:30 a.m.

The updates follow Monday’s announcement that 133 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend. The cases were among 1,711 cases found across British Columbia since Friday.

As of Monday, there were 5,056 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 401 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Earlier Monday, Henry was joined by B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix to announce that British Columbians will soon be required to show a new proof-of-vaccination card to enter many businesses and events across the province, including restaurants, gyms, indoor concerts, conferences, movie theatres and indoor sporting events.

A single dose of vaccine will be required to enter those businesses and events by Sept. 13 and two doses will be required for entry by Oct. 24.

Sixteen people in B.C. died of COVID-19 over the weekend, including one person in the Vancouver Island region. Fourteen deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region and one was recorded in the Fraser Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,801 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 358 active cases in the region Monday, including 154 in the South Island, 142 in the Central Island and 62 in the North Island.

Nineteen people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 10 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 13 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and assisted living facilities across the province.

Approximately 83.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.9 per cent have received two doses.

