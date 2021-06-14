VICTORIA -- B.C.'s top health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 immunizations and cases that occurred over the weekend on Monday.

On Monday morning, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry joined B.C. Premier John Horgan and other ministers for an update on the province's reopening plans.

The province confirmed that Step 2 of B.C.'s reopening plan will start on Tuesday, June 15.

Step 2 includes outdoor gatherings up to 50 people, unrestricted travel within province, the restart of indoor high-intensity fitness programs and expanded hours for some businesses like bars.

Organized indoor gatherings, such as movie theatres and banquet halls, can also reopen – and indoor worship services can restart in limited capacities.

"We can increase our much-needed connections a little bit more," said Henry on Monday.

The province's top doctor said other health restrictions remain in place, and stressed that not everyone will be comfortable with reopening along the same timeline.

Health officials continue to urge everyone to register for a COVID-19 vaccine and to continue following health guidelines such as physical distancing, staying sick if feeling unwell, and keeping social contacts consistent.

An update on new COVID-19 cases recorded over the weekend, and other relevant information, is expected Monday afternoon.

On Friday, the Vancouver Island region added 13 new cases of COVID-19. The cases were among 180 cases found across the province.

As of Friday, there were 83 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, according to the BCCDC. Of those cases, two people were in hospital for treatment, neither of whom required critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 56 of the active cases Friday, including 37 in the South Island, 11 in the Central Island and eight in the North Island.

One person died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 1,730. The victim did not live in the island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, roughly 75.1 per cent of all B.C. adults had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 73.1 per cent of people aged 12 and older.

In total, B.C. has administered 3,893,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 497,932 second doses.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has reported 146,176 cases of COVID-19, including 5,120 found in the Vancouver Island region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.