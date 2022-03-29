COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Monday, health officials reported six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, including two that occurred in Island Health.

The update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,989, including 238 in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Over the weekend, another 556 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in British Columbia, including 207 cases reported Saturday, 197 added Sunday and 152 confirmed Monday.

Of those cases, 151 were reported in the Vancouver Island region, according to health officials.

As of Monday, there were 41 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, an increase from 37 reported Friday and 28 recorded a week prior on March 21.

Two patients were receiving critical care Monday, the same total reported Friday and down from three reported on March 21.

Around the same time last month, on Feb. 28, 64 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including four patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.3 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, approximately 57.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.