COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

The update is expected in a written media release around 3 p.m.

It follows the announcement Wednesday that one more person in B.C. died of the disease.

The death in the Northern Health region brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,975, including 236 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 269 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health. Of those cases, 53 were identified in the Vancouver Island region.

Across the province, 258 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 49 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 30 people are in hospital with the illness, up from 27 reported Tuesday but down from 35 recorded a week ago on March 16.

Three COVID-19 patients are in intensive care on Vancouver Island, the same total reported Tuesday but up from one announced on March 16.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 23, 70 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including nine patients receiving intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.1 per cent have received two doses.

Roughly 57.1 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.