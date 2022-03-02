COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The update is expected in a written statement from the Health Ministry after 3 p.m.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday she's optimistic the province is moving to a "better place" that could see more COVID-19 restrictions lifted before spring break in mid-March.

Henry said a decline in hospitalizations, immunity from vaccination and the availability of at-home rapid tests point the way forward to normal activities resuming.

Unlike in much of the country, vaccine passports are still needed in B.C. to attend indoor events, though Henry has said that measure may also be reconsidered before its current expiry at the end of June.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. on Tuesday, while 466 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, including 95 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,873 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 217 deaths in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 63 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, down from 64 reported Monday and 69 recorded on Feb. 22.

Three of those patients are receiving critical care, down from four confirmed on Monday and nine reported on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 1, there were 151 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including seven patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, approximately 90.6 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 86.3 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials say 55.7 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.