COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia's top health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, health officials provided a live update on the pandemic. During the briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that while restrictions may ease over the spring and summer, further health orders could be re-introduced in the fall, depending on the situation.

On Monday, health officials announced that 22 people in B.C. died of COVID-19 over the weekend, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,873 people in B.C. have died of the disease, including 217 people in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Health Ministry said 974 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. since Friday, including 398 cases on Saturday, 297 on Sunday and 279 on Monday.

Of those cases, 215 were reported in Island Health.

There are 549 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 85 people in intensive care.

Sixty-four patients are currently in hospital in Island Health, down from 67 reported Friday and down from 69 recorded on Feb. 22.

Four patients were in critical care in Island Health on Monday, down from six reported Friday and nine confirmed on Feb. 21.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 31, 117 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including nine patients who required critical care.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.3 per cent had received two doses.

Meanwhile, 55.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.