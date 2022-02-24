COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

The update is expected in a written statement from the Health Ministry after 3 p.m.

It follows Wednesday's announcement that 799 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 140 new cases confirmed in the Vancouver Island region.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Island Health region Wednesday.

B.C.'s pandemic death toll stands at 2,831, including 211 deaths in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Wednesday, 70 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, a small increase from the 69 reported Tuesday, but down from the 84 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 16.

Nine patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported Tuesday, and a decrease from the 12 reported on Feb. 16.

About a month ago, on Jan. 26, 87 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 10 patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 55 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.