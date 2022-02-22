COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province's COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is expected in a written statement from the Health Ministry after 3 p.m. and will cover all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths recorded in the province since Friday.

Five more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. on Friday, including one death in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,786 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 206 in the Vancouver Island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Seventy-one people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down from the 80 confirmed on Thursday and 88 reported on Feb. 11.

Twelve patients are currently in critical care in island hospitals, down from the 14 reported Thursday and 15 confirmed on Feb. 11.

NEW CASES

Another 105 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Island Health region Friday.

The new cases were among 692 cases confirmed across the province since Thursday.

VACCINATIONS

As of Friday, approximately 90.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.6 per cent had received two doses.

Approximately 53.9 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.