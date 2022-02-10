COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows Wednesday's announcement from health officials that 18 more people in B.C. died of the disease, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

The Health Ministry says 2,725 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 195 in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control lists 104 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, down from 120 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 2.

Thirteen patients are currently receiving critical care on Vancouver Island, up from eight confirmed on Feb. 2.

NEW CASES

B.C. health officials confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday. The new cases were among 1,187 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

While speaking at a live update Wednesday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province would no longer report the daily number of active cases and recoveries in B.C., saying the totals would "no longer be an accurate reflection" of moment-to-moment totals amid the Omicron wave.

"We'll be modifying our surveillance reports and looking at what are the important things that we need to monitor and what is the timeframe that we need to monitor those in," Henry said.

There are currently 21,974 confirmed active cases in B.C., including 1,336 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, roughly 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five an older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.8 per cent had received two doses.

Approximately 50.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.