COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

The B.C. Health Ministry will provide an update Monday on the province's COVID-19 pandemic response.

The update will cover new developments in virus transmission rates, deaths and hospitalizations recorded since Friday. It is expected to come in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths in B.C., including six deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began 2,675 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 185 in Island Health.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 121 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island on Friday. Ten of those patients were in critical care.

There were 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. on Friday, including 232 new cases in Island Health.

While confirmed case are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say tests serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

As of Friday, there were 25,479 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,516 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Approximately 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.2 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 48.1 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses as of Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.