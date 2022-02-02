COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the province's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from the B.C. Health Ministry after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to have peaked in B.C., with over 60 per cent of patients in hospital now testing positive for the virus after being admitted for other reasons.

There were nine more COVID-19 deaths reported in B.C. on Tuesday, all within the Fraser Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,625 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 171 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS RISE

The number of patients in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island climbed to 151 on Tuesday, up from 117 reported Monday and 100 confirmed a week ago on Jan. 25.

However, the number of patients in critical care declined to seven, down from nine recorded Monday and 13 confirmed on Jan. 25.

NEW CASES

Another 188 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 1,236 daily cases confirmed across the province.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, but tests still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province, according to health officials.

As of Tuesday, there are 28,302 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,534 active cases in Island Health.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.9 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 46.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.