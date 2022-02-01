COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide a live update Tuesday on the province's battle with COVID-19.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

Three COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, among 19 deaths recorded provincewide.

Since the pandemic began, 2,616 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 171 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 119 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 112 reported Friday and 81 confirmed on Jan. 24.

The number of patients in critical care dipped to nine on Monday, down from 11 reported on Friday and 11 confirmed on Jan. 24.

NEW CASES

Health officials say 575 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The cases were among 4,075 new cases confirmed across the province, including 1,725 cases confirmed Saturday, 1,293 added Sunday, and 1,057 reported Monday.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say test results still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

As of Monday, there were 27,454 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,364 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84 per cent have received two doses.

As of Monday, 45.9 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older had received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.