COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update Friday on the province's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials revealed that 15 more people died of COVID-19 in B.C., including four deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,520 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., with 161 deaths recorded in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Fifty-six people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down slightly from Wednesday, when 60 patients were in hospital, and down from a week ago, when 65 people were hospitalized on Jan. 13.

There are currently seven people in critical care on Vancouver Island, down from nine on Jan. 13.

NEW CASES

Another 354 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Thursday. The new cases were among 2,150 confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

While confirmed cases are only a portion of the total number of cases in B.C., health officials say the test results are still an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

As of Thursday, there were 34,835 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 2,104 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.5 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, approximately 36.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 18 and older have now received a third dose of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.