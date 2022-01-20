COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and other relevant data on Thursday afternoon.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, health officials said 13 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the province, including two in the island region.

The update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,505, including 157 in the Vancouver Island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Wednesday, 60 patients were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health, up slightly from the 58 reported Tuesday, and down from the 65 reported one week prior on Jan. 12.

Seven patients were in critical care on Vancouver Island Wednesday, down from 10 reported Tuesday and 11 confirmed Jan. 12.

About one month ago, on Dec. 20, 37 people were in hospital for COVID-19 in Island Health, including 14 patients who required critical care.

NEW CASES

Health officials confirmed 275 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The cases were among 2,387 new cases confirmed across the province.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of the true number of COVID-19 cases in B.C., health officials say the test results serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

There are currently 35,770 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 2,095 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, roughly 89.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.4 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, approximately 35.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine.

On Wednesday evening, Island Health announced four new COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities in the region, while another was declared over.

The update brought the number of active outbreaks in Island Health to 19, including located at long-term care homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.