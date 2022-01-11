COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will address the pandemic and take questions from the media during a live news conference.

The announcement follows Monday's statement from the province identifying 6,966 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 1,249 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Sixty-four people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Seven more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the province over the weekend, including three deaths in the Fraser Health region, three in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,446 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 147 in the island region.

Approximately 88.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.2 per cent have received two doses.

Across the province, 27.7 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have now received a third dose of the vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.