COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the latest COVID-19 measures in the province.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside is expected to join Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry for a live announcement about COVID-19 and schools Friday morning.

The province began a partial return to classrooms for some students this week, while all students are scheduled to return to class on Monday.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 11:30 a.m.

Health officials announced Thursday that 3,223 new COVID-19 cases had been discovered in B.C., including 417 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Active cases continue to reach new highs in B.C., with 31,817 cases active across the province, including a record-setting 3,765 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

On Thursday evening, Island Health declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Victoria, as more cases were identified at facilities where outbreaks had already been declared.

Three deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. on Thursday. Two occurred in Fraser Health and one was reported in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,430 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 145 in the island region.

There are currently 61 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care.

As of Thursday, 88.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.1 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 24.1 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received three doses of vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.