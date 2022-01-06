COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Thursday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, the province said 3,798 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. over a 24-hour period, including a record-breaking 566 identified in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brought B.C.'s total number of active cases to 29,967, including 3,631 active cases in the island region.

Earlier Wednesday, Island Health declared five new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Victoria and Nanaimo.

As of Wednesday, there were 61 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the province Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 2,427 people have died of the illness in British Columbia, including 145 in the island region.

As of Wednesday, approximately 88.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83 per cent have received two doses.

Across B.C., 21.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received a third dose of vaccine as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.