COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

On Monday afternoon, B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, and other relevant data recorded over the weekend.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials reported 789 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across the province, including 157 cases identified in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Friday, there were 4,313 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 975 active cases in the island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 801 of the active cases Friday, including 379 in the South Island, 226 in the Central Island and 196 in the North Island.

According to the Ministry of Health, 302 cases of the Omicron variant of concern have been confirmed in B.C., including 145 cases identified in the Island Health region.

Three deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded Friday, including one in Fraser Health, one in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,399 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 135 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

On Friday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said 42 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients who required critical care.

New health orders which were announced Friday also came into effect today, and are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.