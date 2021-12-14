COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The update will come in a written statement after 3 p.m. It follows a live news conference Tuesday afternoon, in which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that five cases of the Omicron variant have now been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region.

On Monday, health officials announced that 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in B.C. over the weekend. Of those cases, 307 were confirmed in the Island Health region.

There are currently 2,949 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the Health Ministry, including 764 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health has the second-highest number of active cases in the province behind the Fraser Health region, where 850 cases were active Monday.

Island Health data identified the locations of 683 of the active cases Monday, including 268 in the South Island, 197 in the Central Island and 218 in the North Island.

On Monday, the Health Ministry said it would provide an update on cases of the Omicron variant in B.C.

That same day, Island Health announced that two off-campus UVic parties had led to 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four of which have been identified as the Omicron variant.

Between Saturday and Monday, five COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in B.C., including one death that occurred in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,386 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 132 deaths in the island region.

According to the B.C. Centre for disease Control, 33 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients in critical care.

As of Monday, 86.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.3 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.