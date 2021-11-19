COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Victoria -

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The update is excepted to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations for children, which were just approved for use by the federal government.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream Dix's statement live at 10 a.m.

Friday's update follows the announcement of 468 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 72 cases identified in the Vancouver Island region.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the province Thursday, including one in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Thursday, there were 3,345 active cases of the disease in B.C., including 460 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 349 active cases Thursday, including 79 in the South Island, 199 in the Central Island and 71 in the North Island.

As of Thursday, approximately 90.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent had received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.