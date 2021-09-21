COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Victoria -

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province’s COVID-19 response.

The update is expected to come in a written statement after 2 p.m.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix emphasized the importance of vaccinations in preventing serious illness and death from the coronavirus.

"As of Sunday night, 156 people were in critical care in our province with COVID-19," Dix told reporters.

"One hundred and thirty-eight of those were unvaccinated, meaning that those people, the unvaccinated, are remarkably vulnerable right now to COVID-19 and its most serious effects," he added.

His statement follows the discovery of 204 new COVID-19 cases in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend. The cases were among 1,692 new cases found across B.C. since Friday.

There are currently 5,608 active COVID-19 cases in the province, including 661 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to a statement Monday from the B.C. health ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 558 active cases Monday, including 309 in the South Island, 203 in the Central Island and 46 in the North Island.

Eleven people in the province died from the disease over the weekend, including six people in the Fraser Health region, two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and three in the Northern Health area.

Since the pandemic began, 1,899 people in B.C. have died of COVID-19, including 58 people in the Island Health region.

There are currently 27 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, with 16 patients in critical care.

"Five per cent of COVID-19 patients in ICU are fully vaccinated," Dix noted Tuesday.

Hospitals in B.C. postponed 511 non-urgent surgeries last week due to an influx of COVID-19 patients. "Every one of those surgeries is medically necessary," Dix said. "Every one of those surgeries will be done."

The delayed surgeries included 34 procedures in the Island Health region, the minister said.

There are currently 21 active outbreaks at B.C. health-care facilities, including one on Vancouver Island.

On Sunday, Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria care home. Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at the Victoria Chinatown Care Centre.

All 31 residents of the home are now being tested for COVID-19, as are staff members, the health authority said.

The last health-care outbreak on the island was at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria. It ended on Friday, after infecting 21 residents and 15 staff members, killing six residents.

Approximately 86.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.4 per cent have received two doses.

The province has administered 7,711,306 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunizing campaign in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.