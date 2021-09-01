VICTORIA -- Health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region and across British Columbia.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from the health ministry after 2 p.m.

The statement follows Tuesday’s announcement that 68 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the island region, where two more people had died of the disease.

The island cases were among 655 cases found across B.C. on Tuesday.

There are now 6,045 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 620 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health officials identified the locations of 440 active cases in the region Tuesday, including 211 in the South Island, 165 in the Central Island and 64 in the North Island.

The two deaths in the island region were the only COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the province Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 1,816 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 47 in the Vancouver Island region.

Twenty-three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 10 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are 19 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria has grown to 26 cases, including one resident who has died of the disease.

Approximately 84.3 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.5 per cent have received two doses.

Health officials have administered 7,463,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.